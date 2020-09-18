P@SHA’s new CEC members have been announced

By Shaheryar Ehsan on
September 18, 2020  -   Like us now!  
 

Pakistan Software Houses Association recently held their CEC Members election at Daftarkhwan Vogue on 16th September and the new members have now been announced! The 5 new members will be a part of the CEC body for the tenure 2020-21.

The Central Executive Committee Members 2020-21 are:

  1. Ammara Masood – She is the President and CEO of National Data Consultants (Pvt) Ltd. Ammara has 25 years of experience in the IT industry working in executive management, strategy and leading customer relationship roles.
  2. Badar Khushnood – He brings a wealth of experience from Google, Facebook and Twitter. Currently, he is the Cofounder and VP of Growth at Bramerz. He is also working on Fishry.com which is an E-Commerce platform.
  3. Barkan Saeed – He has also previously worked as the Chairman of PASHA and currently he is the Founder and CEO of OnDemandStartup.
  4. Salman Dar – He is Cofounder and CEO of ITROOS (Private) Limited which provides consultancy, deployment, operations and managed services in the field of Information Technology.
  5. Waqas K. Pitafi – He is the CEO of DevBatch which provides Digital Solutions for Web, Mobility on-premise and over the Cloud. The company has been operating since 2010.

Given below were the manifestos the elected members. First up is Ammara:

Here is Barkan’s manifesto:

Here is Waqas’ manifesto:

Salman’s manifesto:

Badar’s manifesto:

 

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates.Follow @techjuicepk

 
previous
Facebook in hot water after being accused of spying Instagram users through their cameras
 
 
random
 
next
It’s been 16 years since Oppo started its journey
 