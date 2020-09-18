P@SHA’s new CEC members have been announced

Pakistan Software Houses Association recently held their CEC Members election at Daftarkhwan Vogue on 16th September and the new members have now been announced! The 5 new members will be a part of the CEC body for the tenure 2020-21.

The Central Executive Committee Members 2020-21 are:

Ammara Masood – She is the President and CEO of National Data Consultants (Pvt) Ltd. Ammara has 25 years of experience in the IT industry working in executive management, strategy and leading customer relationship roles. Badar Khushnood – He brings a wealth of experience from Google, Facebook and Twitter. Currently, he is the Cofounder and VP of Growth at Bramerz. He is also working on Fishry.com which is an E-Commerce platform. Barkan Saeed – He has also previously worked as the Chairman of PASHA and currently he is the Founder and CEO of OnDemandStartup. Salman Dar – He is Cofounder and CEO of ITROOS (Private) Limited which provides consultancy, deployment, operations and managed services in the field of Information Technology. Waqas K. Pitafi – He is the CEO of DevBatch which provides Digital Solutions for Web, Mobility on-premise and over the Cloud. The company has been operating since 2010.

Given below were the manifestos the elected members. First up is Ammara:

Ammara Masood, CEO & President NdcTech (Pvt.) Ltd. presents her manifesto for the P@SHA CEC Elections 2020.#PASHACECElections2020 pic.twitter.com/IqEw1gfKFV — P@SHA (@PASHAORG) September 10, 2020

Here is Barkan’s manifesto:

Barkan Saeed, CEO Vizteck Solutions, presents his manifesto for the P@SHA CEC Elections 2020. Dates to remember:

1. Candid with P@SHA Election Special Episode – Sep 14, Monday (Tomorrow). 2.P@SHA CEC Elections 2020 – Sep 16 (Wednesday). pic.twitter.com/7AzFRwZ4wI — P@SHA (@PASHAORG) September 13, 2020

Here is Waqas’ manifesto:

Waqas Khan Pitafi, CEO DevBatch Inc. presents his manifesto for the P@SHA CEC Elections 2020.#PASHACECElections2020 pic.twitter.com/6iPpnHgJmX — P@SHA (@PASHAORG) September 10, 2020

Salman’s manifesto:

Salman Dar, CEO Itroos (Pvt.) Ltd. presents his manifesto for the P@SHA CEC Elections 2020.

Dates to remember:

1. Candid with P@SHA Election Special Episode – Today at 4 PM

2.P@SHA CEC Elections 2020 – Sep 16 (Wednesday).#pashacecelections2020 pic.twitter.com/YTyfBc8TD4 — P@SHA (@PASHAORG) September 14, 2020

Badar’s manifesto:

Badar Khushnood, Co-founder at Bramerz & Fishry, presents his manifesto for the P@SHA CEC Elections 2020.#PASHACECElections2020 pic.twitter.com/q4lCdvRvTH — P@SHA (@PASHAORG) September 14, 2020

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk