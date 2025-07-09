Pta And Meta Hold Workshop On Counter Terrorism In The Digital Age

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Meta, organized a high-level workshop on “Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age” at PTA Headquarters on Tuesday. The PTA Meta workshop brought together experts from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, along with representatives from key government institutions and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The workshop focused on Meta’s evolving policies for tackling terrorism-related content and enhancing cooperation between digital platforms, LEAs, and regulators. Mechanisms for complaint handling and content escalation were also discussed. A dedicated Q&A session provided participants with the opportunity to engage directly with Meta’s policy specialists.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman; Dr. Nawab Osman, Lead for Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) Policy at Meta; and other representatives from PTA and Meta, taken during the high-level workshop on ‘Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age’, held at PTA… pic.twitter.com/exV74ehhwA — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 8, 2025

PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to building a safer digital environment. He noted, “Collaboration with global platforms like Meta is vital to prevent the misuse of online spaces by extremist elements.”

Dr. Nawab Osman, Lead for Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) Policy at Meta, appreciated PTA’s leadership, stating, “Joint efforts like this are key to creating safer digital spaces while upholding community standards and fundamental rights.”

The PTA Meta workshop is part of the authority’s broader strategy to promote responsible online behavior and enhance national digital resilience.