By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta And Telcos Reconnect Kp Flood Hit Communities In Hours

Torrential rains and flash floods damaged more than two hundred telecom sites in Swat, Buner, and Shangla. Quick action by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and mobile operators restored nearly 85% of affected sites in about 48 hours.

PTA teams moved to the field and worked with federal and provincial authorities, district officials and technical crews from cellular operators. The teams focused on bringing back voice and data links that are vital for rescue teams and for families seeking help. Local leaders praised the rapid response and the practical work done on the ground.

During a visit to Buner, senior PTA officials met with Minister for Political Affairs Amir Muqam and PTI MNA Gohar Ali Khan. The meeting reviewed recovery steps and reinforced the priority of keeping communities connected as relief moves forward. Officials said maintaining telecom links helps coordinate ambulances, relief camps and relief distribution.

Telecom operators reported that most restored sites returned to full service quickly. PTA confirmed that work continues on the remaining sites and that teams will keep monitoring network stability. Restored connectivity allowed emergency calls and field coordination to proceed with fewer delays during the critical first days after the floods.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

