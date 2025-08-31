By Manik Aftab ⏐ 6 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover

In response to the devastating floods across parts of Punjab, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have rolled out special flood relief measures to keep residents connected during the crisis.

According to the telecom regulator, mobile operators are offering free voice minutes in flood-affected districts. This facility enables subscribers with zero balance to make calls, allowing families to stay in touch and access essential emergency services while dealing with the ongoing flooding.

A PTA statement emphasized that connectivity plays a crucial role during natural disasters. The free voice minutes, introduced under flood relief measures, are expected to help residents remain in contact with loved ones and reach rescue services when required.

The authority also praised CMOs for extending these free mobile services, noting that such initiatives reflect a broader effort to ease communication challenges during disasters. PTA confirmed that it will continue monitoring service quality to ensure uninterrupted communication in Punjab’s flood-hit regions.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and flash floods have damaged infrastructure in several districts, leaving thousands stranded. Rescue teams are actively relocating families to safer zones while relief operations continue. Reliable mobile connectivity is seen as vital in coordinating these rescue efforts and helping residents seek immediate assistance.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

President Approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025
PIA Shifts Sialkot Flights to Lahore as Floodwater Threatens Airport
