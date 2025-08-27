Amid intensifying scrutiny of global e-commerce platforms, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is reviewing a formal letter from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), which has raised concerns over Temu and Shein. The move reflects growing unease among regulators about consumer protection, market practices, and compliance with national laws.

Officials confirmed that the CCP’s communication included several allegations against Temu, prompting PTA to begin an internal review process. The authorities are expected to hold deliberations in the coming days to determine whether legal or technical grounds exist for a potential ban.

In the initial phase, the Authority will assess whether any criminal element is involved that requires referral to other relevant agencies,” an official source said.

The regulator will also examine the scope of CCP’s jurisdiction in this case.

Industry insiders officially confirmed to TechJuice that the scrutiny has been fueled by growing criticism of Temu’s business model. In their formal complaints, the Pakistan Retail Business Council and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan argued that Temu relies on predatory pricing and manipulative marketing, practices that hurt domestic retailers.

By offering products at prices far below local markets, Temu, which entered Pakistan only a few months ago, has been accused of distorting competition and squeezing out smaller businesses and has also been criticized for flooding digital platforms with aggressive advertising, steep discounts, and gamified promotions.

Critics argue these tactics manipulate consumers while leaving local sellers at a disadvantage. Independent complaints have further highlighted issues such as fake or recycled product reviews, no cash-on-delivery option, and a lack of local return facilities, all of which leave Pakistani buyers unprotected.

Although Shein has not faced the same volume of formal complaints, officials said the brand may also come under review as officials broaden their oversight of foreign e-commerce platforms.

Pakistan’s growing scrutiny of Temu and Shein reflects a wider global trend where governments are tightening rules for foreign e-commerce platforms. As consumer protection and fair market practices gain priority, industry observers believe the outcome of this review could set the tone for how Pakistan regulates international digital marketplaces in the future.