By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta

Amid intensifying scrutiny of global e-commerce platforms, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is reviewing a formal letter from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), which has raised concerns over Temu and Shein. The move reflects growing unease among regulators about consumer protection, market practices, and compliance with national laws.

Officials confirmed that the CCP’s communication included several allegations against Temu, prompting PTA to begin an internal review process. The authorities are expected to hold deliberations in the coming days to determine whether legal or technical grounds exist for a potential ban.

In the initial phase, the Authority will assess whether any criminal element is involved that requires referral to other relevant agencies,” an official source said.

The regulator will also examine the scope of CCP’s jurisdiction in this case.

Industry insiders officially confirmed to TechJuice that the scrutiny has been fueled by growing criticism of Temu’s business model. In their formal complaints, the Pakistan Retail Business Council and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan argued that Temu relies on predatory pricing and manipulative marketing, practices that hurt domestic retailers.

By offering products at prices far below local markets, Temu, which entered Pakistan only a few months ago, has been accused of distorting competition and squeezing out smaller businesses and has also been criticized for flooding digital platforms with aggressive advertising, steep discounts, and gamified promotions.

Critics argue these tactics manipulate consumers while leaving local sellers at a disadvantage. Independent complaints have further highlighted issues such as fake or recycled product reviews, no cash-on-delivery option, and a lack of local return facilities, all of which leave Pakistani buyers unprotected.

Although Shein has not faced the same volume of formal complaints, officials said the brand may also come under review as officials broaden their oversight of foreign e-commerce platforms.

Pakistan’s growing scrutiny of Temu and Shein reflects a wider global trend where governments are tightening rules for foreign e-commerce platforms. As consumer protection and fair market practices gain priority, industry observers believe the outcome of this review could set the tone for how Pakistan regulates international digital marketplaces in the future.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

COMSATS
Senate Reviews COMSATS Quetta Campus Delay, Urges Action
Spacex Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins Today
SpaceX Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins
Internet Services
Mobile and Internet Services Disrupted Across Punjab and KPK
Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference
Punjab Government Announces Ban on Unregistered NGOs
Lahore And Multan Suspend Schools And Outdoor Activities Until November 24
Punjab May Extend School Holidays in Flood-Affected Areas
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan Mobile Phone Imports Jump in July 2025
Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
Senate Panel Reviews Aflatoxin Contamination in Betel Nuts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Unveil HyperOS 3 Update on August 28
Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn
Pakistan Textile Council Raises Concerns Over Export Facilitation Scheme Amendments
Breakthrough 3d Printing Method Creates Record Setting Superconductors
Breakthrough 3D Printing Method Creates Record-Setting Superconductors
Islamabad Airport Flight Suspension Announced Ahead Of Independence Day
Islamabad Airport Parking Charges Increased for Passengers
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Samsung S26 Ultra May Bring Back The Iconic Camera Island
Google Will Now Alert Users On Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life
Google Will Now Alert Users on Smartwatch Faces That Drain Battery Life