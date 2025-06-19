By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities

In celebration of reaching 200 million telecom subscribers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a nationwide initiative to install free WiFi hotspots for students in select universities across Pakistan. This move marks a significant step toward enhancing digital inclusion and empowering youth, especially female students.



The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with leading internet service providers, including PTCL, Transworld, Nayatel, Cybernet, and Wateen. These free WiFi hotspots for students will be deployed for six months at HEC-recognised institutions, including dedicated women’s universities, to ensure equitable access to digital tools and learning resources.

PTA stated that the goal is to bridge the digital divide, especially among underserved segments. By improving internet accessibility in academic institutions, the authority aims to support students in their educational journey through seamless digital connectivity.

Celebratory Offers and Tech Support for Students

Alongside the hotspot rollout, PTA and Cellular Mobile Operators (Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, Zong, and SCO) are offering free 2GB of data and 200 on-net minutes to all users on June 20, 2025. The offer can be availed by dialling *2200# on any mobile network and is valid for 24 hours.



In addition, local smartphone manufacturers are distributing 200 locally assembled smartphones among female SIM card holders via computerized balloting across Pakistan, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This multi-layered initiative aligns with PTA’s commitment to inclusive digital empowerment. The deployment of free WiFi hotspots for students is a key part of the strategy to enable broader access to education and digital tools, supporting the long-term vision of a connected and progressive Pakistan.

Free Internet, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), WiFi hotspot
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

