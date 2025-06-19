The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a special one-day initiative that will provide mobile users across the country with free internet and voice minutes.







According to official sources and local media reports, the offer includes 2GB of free mobile internet data and 200 on-net voice minutes, usable within the same telecom network. The benefit will be valid for a 24-hour period and is accessible to all users who activate the offer through their respective telecom operators. While the package is optional, users simply need to dial a designated USSD code to opt in and begin using the free services. Those who do not wish to participate can choose to ignore the activation prompt.

Telecom analysts have noted that the PTA free internet offer may boost awareness of digital access, encourage more regular use of mobile data, and strengthen the public’s trust in national telecom services. The move follows other recent PTA reforms, including free SIM registration for overseas Pakistanis and tourists, and simplified VPN/IP whitelisting procedures to support freelancers. These efforts collectively point to a renewed push by the authority to expand internet access and digital participation across the country.

It is worth mentioning that the offer comes with a few conditions. Users must have an active SIM card and be RICA-verified (registered). The 2GB data and 200 on-net minutes will expire at midnight on June 20. Additionally, the on-net voice minutes will only work when both the caller and recipient are using the same telecom provider. Subscribers from all major telecom networks including Jazz, Zong, Telenor, and Ufone are eligible.