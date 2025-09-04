By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 4 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Nccia Join Forces In Karachi To Curb Illegal Sim Activations

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) have stepped up action against illegal SIM activations in Karachi following a complaint from the PTA zonal office. The joint operation targeted a telecom franchise in Al Falah Society Shah Faisal Colony. Officials said investigators seized equipment and arrested three people including the franchise owner and the manager. An FIR has been registered and enquiries are under way.

Authorities described the raid as part of a wider drive to stop illegal SIM activations that enable phishing financial fraud and grey telecom activity. Officials said the misuse of unauthorised SIMs has been linked to scams that target welfare beneficiaries and other vulnerable groups. The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was briefed this month on increased coordination between PTA and NCCIA to curb this threat.

Karachi is one of several cities where enforcement has been intensified. Officials noted that raids carried out in July disrupted networks involved in unauthorised SIM issuance and seized dozens of BVS devices used for illegal activations. Investigators have also recovered large caches of biometric data in related probes. Arrests followed operations that traced illicit activations to multiple franchise outlets.

The PTA and NCCIA urged franchise operators to follow KYC rules and biometric verification requirements. Officials said any outlet found issuing SIMs without proper checks will face legal action. The agencies asked the public to report suspicious shops or offers and to use official PTA and NCCIA hotlines for tips.

Investigators reported that the Karachi case will run through regular courts of law and that more arrests could be made as digital forensics and device examination continues. The agencies emphasized building up on enforcement and citizen cooperation to break down networks which make profits on illegal SIM activations and to decrease related cyber fraud throughout the country.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pinterest Now Prompts Teens To Pause App During School Hours
Pinterest Now Prompts Teens to Pause App During School Hours
Pakistan Govt Moves Ahead With Utility Stores Asset Sale In Fy26
Pakistan Govt Moves Ahead with Utility Stores Asset Sale in FY26
apple safari
Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 227 With Major Fixes and Updates
National Assembly Sends Back Audit Reports To Agp Over Procedure Violations
National Assembly Sends Back Audit Reports to AGP Over Procedure Violations
Pakistan local mobiles
Pakistan Pushes Mobile Manufacturing with 17.83 Million Units in First Half
Instagram iPad app
Instagram’s Long-Awaited iPad App Rolls Out Globally
Apples Siri
Apple’s Siri to Get AI Search With Google Gemini Support
Youtube Starts Enforcing Premium Family Plan Rules With Location Checks
YouTube Starts Enforcing Premium Family Plan Rules with Location Checks
Apples Future Iphone Redesigns From Iphone 17 Air To Iphone 20
iPhone 17 Series Pro Model to See $100 Price Hike
Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic Jmev Elight To Pakistan
JMEV Elight Launched in Pakistan with 500KM Range
Zong Fined Rs68 9 Million As Pta Cracks Down On Peshawars Poor Telecom Services
Zong Tops PTA Complaint Chart for July 2025 with 2,898 Cases
3g 4g Users In Pakistan Surge To 146 048 Million In June 2025 Pta Data Reveals
3G/4G Users and Penetration Rise in Pakistan During July 2025
New Bitcoin Price Predicition Sparks Fear As Btc Reaches 108k
American Bitcoin Soars 60% After Nasdaq Debut