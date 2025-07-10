By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 26 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially registered eight Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers, with four receiving operational clearance under the country’s regulatory framework.

This move aligns with the authority’s ongoing efforts to regulate VPN services under the framework of the Broadband Policy 2004, which classifies VPNs as a Value-Added Service (VAS).

Who’s Operational?

The four operational VPN providers include:

  • Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL)
  • National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC)
  • Alpha 3 Cubic (Pvt.) Ltd. (brand name: Steer Lucid)
  • Zettabyte (Pvt.) Ltd. (brand name: Crest VPN)

These companies have met all necessary regulatory requirements and are now fully licensed to offer VPN services within Pakistan.

Full List of Licensed VPN Providers

Below is a detailed list of the 8 VPN providers licensed by PTA, along with their respective brand names and operational status:

Entity Name  VPN Brand Name Commencement Status
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL) Operational
National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Operational
Alpha 3 Cubic (Private) Limited Steer Lucid Operational
Zettabyte (Private) Limited Crest VPN Operational
Nexilium Tech (SMC-Private) Limited  Kestrel VPN Non-Operational
Microtrack (Private) Limited SafeNet Non-Operational
Vision Tech 360 (Private) Limited Kryptonyme VPN Non-Operational
UKI Conic Solutions (SMC-Private) Limited QuiXure VPN Non-Operational

 

PTA has dismissed media claims regarding sluggish licensing procedures. The authority clarified that there is “no fixed limit” on the number of VPN providers, and the registration process is ongoing, transparent, and demand-driven.

“The VPN licensing process is open and without any delays,” PTA confirmed, emphasizing that new applications are continuously being processed in collaboration with PSEB, PASHA, and the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

While VPN services provide privacy and encrypted communication, PTA continues to monitor and restrict unregistered VPN usage, warning that actions against unauthorized VPNs will remain in line with the existing legal framework.

