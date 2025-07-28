In June 2025, a total of 9,080 complaints were received from telecom consumers against various operators. Out of these 8,859 complaints, 97.57 percent were successfully resolved.

According to official data, complaints were registered against the following telecom sectors:

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs)

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)

Long-Distance International (LDI) operators

Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Since mobile users make up the majority of the telecom base, most complaints were filed against cellular mobile operators. By June, 8,334 complaints were submitted against CMOs. Among these, 8,143 complaints, or 97.7 percent, were resolved.

As per PTA data, 3,267 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 3,215 (98.4 percent) were resolved. Similarly, Telenor received 1,567 complaints, and 1,532 (97.8 percent) were addressed. In the case of Zong, 2,340 complaints were filed, and 2,287 (97.7 percent) were resolved. For Ufone, the authority received 1,140 complaints and resolved 1,090 (95.6 percent) of them.

Moreover, 122 complaints were filed against basic telephony. Of these, 116 (95.1 percent) were addressed during the month. Additionally, 517 complaints were received against ISPs, and 495 (95.7 percent) were resolved.

PTA’s performance reflects its ongoing commitment to consumer rights and service accountability across Pakistan’s telecom industry.