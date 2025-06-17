ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended the acceptance of applications for Long Distance and International (LDI) Licenses due to low market competition and limited business potential.







According to official sources, the PTA will no longer accept LDI license applications for Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) until further notice. The decision comes after a routine market analysis conducted by the Commercial Department of PTA, which is carried out every two years.

“The market currently has a high number of licensees and insufficient business opportunities to justify issuing more licenses,” a PTA official said.

Currently, there are approximately 20 active LDI license holders in Pakistan, and 15 operating in AJ&K and GB. The LDI license is typically issued with a 20-year validity.

For LDI operations in AJ&K and GB, applicants must first obtain a Local Loop License for Telecom Region-III (TR-III), covering Gilgit-Baltistan.







Additionally, LDI license holders are required to meet specific rollout obligations:

For Pakistan, licensees must establish 14 Network Connection Points (NCPs) across all telecom regions within 36 months of license issuance.

For AJ&K and GB, licensees are required to set up three NCPs within three years, and cover at least 200 km of geographical area with their own fiber optic or wireless transport network within the following two years.

The suspension aims to avoid market saturation and protect the sustainability of current licensees while ensuring balanced growth in Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure.