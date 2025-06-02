Report Sheds Light On Ldi License Renewal Challenges

The issue of LDI (Long Distance International) License Renewal in Pakistan is at the forefront of discussions within the telecommunications sector. Recent briefings from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to the Senate Standing Committee have shed light on ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing issues, aiming to streamline the renewal process and ensure industry stability.







According to a report, the copy of which is available with TechJuice, a total of 13 LDI license renewals are due between 2024 and 2026. In 2024 alone, four licenses have already been renewed, including those for Telenor, Orient, LinkDOTNet, and ADG. Additionally, seven more LDI licenses were renewed in 2024, involving key players like WorldCall, Wateen, Telecard, Dancom, Redtone, Wise Comm, and Circle Net. Two more renewals are anticipated in 2025 and 2026 for Multinet and 4B Gentle.

Principal Payment Status of LDI Operators

A significant challenge highlighted is the categorization of nine operators based on their principal payment status. Five LDIs, including Billion, Telecard, Wateen Telecom, Worldcall, Telecom, Wise Communication, and 4B Gentel, are prepared to pay 100% of their principal amount, totaling Rs8.2 billion. However, four LDIs—Multinet, Redtone, Dancom, and Circlenet—have not agreed to pay the principal amount, which stands at Rs15.96 billion. Furthermore, a substantial Late Payment Additional Fee (LPAF) of Rs56.74 billion is also pending, with nine operators facing issues related to non-payment of APC for USF dues.

The Sindh High Court, in its judgment on November 27, 2024, directed that LDI license renewal requests be determined by the authority, with no coercive action or interference to be taken pending this determination. In response, PTA had requested MoIT&T on December 4 and 20, 2024, to decide on outstanding APC for USF dues by December 13, 2024. The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, in a letter dated January 28, 2025, expressed its support for “conclusive facilitation of LDI Licensees with regards to the settlement of outstanding dues while deciding the request for renewal of their licenses” in the best interest of the telecom sector. This cooperative stance is crucial for effective LDI License Renewal across Pakistan.







In a related development, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman recently informed a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom that the authority would announce its decision as it pertains to the renewal of licenses for LDI companies after Eid.