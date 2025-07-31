By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ptas First Ever Railway Qos Survey Reveals Poor 4g Coverage And Latency Issues

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that none of the major telecom operators met the standards for 4G coverage and latency in its first-ever Quality of Service (QoS) survey conducted along the Lahore–Rawalpindi and Peshawar–Rawalpindi railway routes. These findings highlight critical mobile connectivity issues for thousands of daily train passengers.

In a bid to enhance mobile service quality during intercity travel, the PTA surveyed two of Pakistan’s busiest railway corridors: Lahore–Rawalpindi and Peshawar–Rawalpindi. The objective was to evaluate and improve mobile voice and data services for users who rely on these networks while in transit.

The PTA’s railway QoS survey revealed that not a single telecom operator achieved the benchmark 90 percent confidence level for 4G signal strength. Zong led with 88.7 percent on the Peshawar–Rawalpindi route, while Jazz topped the Lahore–Rawalpindi route with only 59.9 percent.

For mobile broadband performance, Jazz showed the highest download and upload speeds on both routes. On Peshawar–Rawalpindi, Jazz reached 14.29 Mbps download and 12.97 Mbps upload, while on Lahore–Rawalpindi, it recorded 11.56 Mbps download and 5.89 Mbps upload.

Latency Remains a Challenge Despite Acceptable Speeds

Despite decent speeds, latency remained a major concern. No operator met the PTA’s benchmark of less than 75 milliseconds. Zong had the lowest latency on Peshawar–Rawalpindi at 86 ms, while Jazz recorded the lowest on Lahore–Rawalpindi at 171 ms.

When it came to webpage loading times, most operators were compliant on both routes, except for Zong on Peshawar–Rawalpindi, which took 8.74 seconds.

The PTA also evaluated four voice service KPIs, including Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), Call Connection Time (CCT), Call Completion Ratio (CCR), and Mean Opinion Score (MOS). None of the operators met the required thresholds. Telenor, in particular, showed low CSSR with 74.19 percent on Peshawar–Rawalpindi and 70.49 percent on Lahore–Rawalpindi.

While the report did not emphasize SMS service compliance, it did share metrics such as Jazz’s SMS success rate of 90.3 percent and delivery time of 3.15 seconds on the Peshawar–Rawalpindi route.

The PTA’s railway QoS survey underlines the need for urgent improvements in 4G network coverage, latency, and voice service quality to ensure better connectivity for Pakistan’s intercity train passengers.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pta
PTA Finds Major Telecom Operators Failing QoS Standards in 2025 Survey
Googles Hidden Tool To Erase Search Results Tied To Shocking Ceo Cover Up
Google’s Hidden Tool to Erase Search Results Tied to Shocking CEO Cover-Up
Apple Accidentally Promotes Samsungs New Foldable
Apple Accidentally Promotes Samsung’s New Foldable
FBR
Will Prices of Aliexpress & Temu Drop after FBR Latest Tax Exemption?
Oil Prices Surge To 5 Month High After Israel Iran Conflict Escalates
OGDC Crosses Rs1 Trillion Market Cap After Historic Pak-US Oil Deal
Proton Launches New Authenticator App For Secure 2fa
Proton Launches New Authenticator App for Secure 2FA
Ministry Of Commerce
Ministry of Commerce Accused of Rs9.47B Financial Irregularities
Pakistan Eyes 2035 For Moon Landing
Pakistan Eyes 2035 for Moon Landing
Pakistan
Pakistan Faces Nationwide Internet Disruptions: Here’s Why
Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market
5G and LDI Licenses in Limbo as PTA Spectrum Renewal Issues Persist
Nitb
NITB & PTA Boost AI, Gaming, Telecom & Cybersecurity Sectors
Federal Board Of Revenue
Federal Board of Revenue Takes Step to Settle GB Tax Dispute
Meta Ai Public Search Issue Sparks Privacy Concerns Among Users
Meta Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations with AI-Driven Ad Growth