PTCL Collaborates with Nokia to trial 1-Terabit per second Optical Speed

In a recent collaboration with Nokia, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has completed the country’s first trial of 1-Terabit download per wavelength.

The trial was conducted in a live network environment, where the capacity of the PTCL Metro Transport Network was increased to 32 terabits per strand of the fiber after being upgraded to support one terabit per channel.

A Terabit-per-second capacity is an approximately enough bandwidth for a consumer to download a complete video series in HD in less than 2 seconds and can accommodate 300,000 HD video zoom calls simultaneously.

During the test, Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine Transport Technology was utilized, which is designed to boost the capacity of networks and improve the overall quality of the user experience by offering faster and more extensive bandwidth. This prototype transformation will make it possible for transportation networks to accommodate future technologies and provide new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

This is another step in PTCL’s plan to prepare its network infrastructure for the increasing data traffic demands of high-speed services and bandwidth-intensive applications, such as streaming ultra-high-definition video, industrial automation, smart cities, and e-learning platforms for its subscribers and enterprise customers. PTCL’s roadmap was developed to meet the needs of its enterprise customers.

“We are devoted to digitizing our client experience by delivering state-of-the-art technologies,” stated Jafar Khalid, Chief Technology Officer of the PTCL Group. “In light of this, we evaluated the scalability and development of our optical transport network by increasing the current capacity to one terabit per channel in order to accommodate the ever-increasing demand for data traffic from both our business and consumer sectors.”

“Nokia’s cutting edge technology and expertise have enabled us to test bandwidths of up to 1 terabit,” he continued,” which will assist in the provision of an exceptional customer experience and enable the smooth growth of our transport network capacity across Pakistan. ”

“This new trial with PTCL is just another witness to further strengthening long-term collaboration between us,” commented Imran Durrani, Customer Team Head for PTCL Group at Nokia. “As the amount of data that is being used continues to quickly expand, our industry-leading optical solutions, such as the Photonic Service Switch and the Photonic Service Engine, are helping PTCL to boost network capacity in a cost-effective manner.”

“Our ground-breaking Flexgrid design makes it possible for PTCL to modernize and enhance its optical network,” he continued, “to give individuals and corporations with a network access that is both quick and dependable.”

According to Durrani, PTCL has always strived to provide its clients with improved service quality, increased speeds, and the ability to utilize a streamlined network design that results in increased operating efficiencies.