By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
PTCL Group (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited & Ufone 4G), Pakistan’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has partnered with Teradata to transform and scale its Enterprise Data Warehouse platform. This extended engagement marks a significant milestone in the PTCL Group’s journey toward digital excellence, aligned with its vision to become a data-driven, AI-enabled enterprise.

This partnership extension will enable PTCL Group to scale its data infrastructure into a high-performance, intelligent platform capable of supporting real-time insights, smarter decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences.

Focus on AI and Data Innovation

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer at PTCL and Ufone 4G, highlighted the importance of this partnership. He stated that expanding the data platform is crucial for advanced analytics and delivering more value to customers.

Waqas Hashmi, area vice president at Teradata Pakistan, said the extended partnership reflects a shared vision for data innovation. He noted that Teradata’s modern platform and AI features would help the group accelerate its digital goals.

PTCL Group continues to build a smart digital ecosystem where data powers efficient services and future-ready operations. This project aligns with its broader roadmap for AI adoption and business agility.

