PTCL is launching Pakistan’s first Digital Cloud Marketplace

Most of the world has shifted their services from regular services to the cloud, from regular currencies to cryptocurrencies but Pakistan is always lagging behind in terms of technology especially in the governmental sectors as most government departments still use paper records for their functioning.

PTCL has been trying to change this. They first launched their own data centers for companies to use. It is important to note that PTCL’s data centers are Rated 3 certified and are built in accordance with the design and certification of TIA 942 standards.

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia Co. Ltd.) a Saudi-German joint venture and a leading contributor to the ICT sector of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to establish digital Cloud Marketplace in Pakistan. Read more: https://t.co/matU2eGoMn pic.twitter.com/nFmL0bekkN — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) November 9, 2020

Now, PTCL has collaborated with DETASAD, a leading contributor to the ICT sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to establish a digital cloud marketplace in Pakistan. The service will be hosted by PTCL in their data centers.

A cloud marketplace offers its customers Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (Paas), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). This essentially lacks in Pakistan as most companies have to use international companies for their services which increases the costs many folds or use traditional IT services that are somewhat unreliable as compared to the Cloud servers.

This a good step towards the digitization of Pakistan providing better infrastructure to Pakistani companies and foreign companies that wish to invest in Pakistan.

Image Source: IntHow

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk