Ptcl Joins Hands With Dwp For Data Center Modernization

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a major initiative for PTCL data center modernization, partnering with DWP Technologies to deploy Dell-powered enterprise storage solutions aimed at transforming its digital infrastructure.







In a move to accelerate its digital transformation, PTCL signed a strategic agreement with DWP Technologies to implement software-driven enterprise and mid-tier storage platforms by Dell Technologies. The collaboration marks a critical step in the ongoing PTCL data center modernization plan, designed to increase efficiency, performance, and scalability across its nationwide operations.

The signing ceremony in Islamabad was attended by Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Rohail Bashir, COO of DWP Technologies, along with senior leadership from PTCL, DWP, and Dell.

PTCL’s initiative aims to upgrade its current infrastructure while preserving business continuity. The existing mission-critical platforms supporting PTCL and Ufone 4G operations across three sites using enterprise-level replication (SRDF) will continue to be fully supported.







Support for Future Expansion and Data Demands

The revamped infrastructure will introduce a robust three-site active-active metro architecture, ensuring uninterrupted service even during localized disruptions. With enhanced scalability, the new platform supports future expansion and data demands across PTCL Group services.

This transformation will also bring significant operational gains, such as reducing the data center footprint, lowering energy consumption, and minimizing power and cooling requirements — all contributing to reduced operational costs and greater sustainability.

Jafar Khalid stated, “This partnership is a pivotal milestone in our digital journey. The PTCL data center modernization not only strengthens our infrastructure but also reaffirms our leadership in innovation and service excellence.”

Echoing this, DWP Technologies COO Rohail Bashir added, “Our collaboration with PTCL and Dell reflects our commitment to driving digital change. We’re proud to deliver high-performance, future-ready infrastructure that sets new benchmarks for the telecom sector in Pakistan.”

The project showcases PTCL’s proactive stance in embracing innovation to support the growing needs of enterprise and individual customers, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking telecom leader.