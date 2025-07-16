PTCL has begun verifying pensioners’ data after the Supreme Court ruled that the company is responsible for post-retirement benefits. This action comes in response to the court’s July 10, 2025, verdict, which rejected PTCL’s review petition and upheld its financial liability toward retired employees.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PTCL confirmed the launch of a data verification process. Once completed, this information will be submitted to the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET). PTET will use the verified data to calculate PTCL’s pension contributions. The company will update its financial records based on these calculations.

PTCL acknowledged the complexity of the task. It stated that determining the financial impact would take time and depend on the finalization of all records. The company also pledged to ensure transparency and full compliance with legal requirements.

The Supreme Court’s decision applies to over 250 appeals and petitions. It declared that former PTCL employees are entitled to full pension benefits, including government-announced increases for civil servants. The court further directed PTCL to prepare a payment schedule within 90 days.

The court emphasized that financial difficulties are not a valid reason to delay pension payments. PTCL has been told to meet its obligations and present a clear plan for disbursing pensions.