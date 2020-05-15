PTCL supporting Shaukat Khanum Research Center’s testing facilities

As part of PTCL’s Coronavirus support and relief package, the company is supporting Shaukat Khanum Research Center for the purpose of enhancing Coronavirus testing facilities. Nadeem Nazir, GM HR, PTCL is presenting cheque to Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Head, Shaukat Khanum Research Center, along with Akram Zubair, GM Admin & Security, PTCL and Zeeshan Sarwar, Head of Corporate Collaboration, Shaukat Khanum Research Center.

