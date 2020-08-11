PUBG is all set to host special event for the Independence day

PUBG or Player’s Unknown Battleground is going to arrange an exclusive event just for Pakistani players. According to details, PUBG will celebrate the 74th independence of Pakistan as a token of gratification to the local players for their loyalty and support.

The event ensues interactive gameplay. The PUBG players have to complete daily missions like completing two matches in the classic mode or kill of 5 players in the Arena mode. As the player completes the tasks, they would receive flip points and visit the map which contains all of the historical and tourism sites of the country like Badshahi Mosque, Chitral National Park, Clock Tower, Noor Mehal, Mazar-e-Quaid and many more. The rewards of the players are great. Royal Pass mission cards, exclusive costumes, bag skins, parachute, and many other prizes would be provided to the players.

PUBG has been in a lot of controversies from quite sometimes in the country. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority also banned the online gameplay last month. According to PTA, the game has proven to be dangerously addictive. Following the ban, players have shown flow blown outrage and participated in the online protest at Twitter. Right after sometime Islamabad High Court intervened and directed to unban the game immediately.

