Pubg Mobile 4 0 Launches Ghost Mode Haunted Mansion Broom Travel

PUBG 4.0 beta began on July 31, but has still kept fans talking. It is partly because the game is soon introducing Spooky Soiree, a themed mode centered in the Wraithmoor Mansion.

This haunted mansion features botanical gardens, a labyrinth, a memorial zone, a magic mirror, and ghosts masquerading as objects. Smashing them can reveal loot or expose player locations. Opening special crates may spawn ghosts that highlight nearby enemies. Guess Halloween came a bit early!

Interactive Ghost Concerts and Supply Mechanics

During matches, a ghost band called Performing Dead pops up. Players must find the concert venue using on-screen cues. Interacting with the ghosts and giving musical “reminders” can earn better loot and reveal enemy locations. It adds both challenge and reward to exploration.

Your Own Ghost Companion: Meet Ghostie

Every player gains a personal ghost companion named Ghostie.

Ghostie follows the player invisibly unless using specific skills. Available skills include:

Floating Balloon: lifts you into the air for traversal,

lifts you into the air for traversal, Guardian Shield: acts as mobile cover,

acts as mobile cover, Armorer: automatically repairs armor,

automatically repairs armor, Ghost Helm: shields headshots and alters voice audio,

shields headshots and alters voice audio, Scan: reveals nearby enemies when you shoot

reveals nearby enemies when you shoot Boost: gives sprint speed

gives sprint speed Heal: automatically uses healing when low health

Ghostie can carry one main and two passive skills simultaneously. Players can upgrade Ghostie skills with rare items found on the map.

New Travel and Combat Tools in PUBG 4.0

The update also introduces the Magic Broom, which can be summoned by players to fly with a teammate. It allows fast movement and a dash attack to knock back foes. A Strength Potion consumable grants temporary buffs like higher jumps and damage resistance but disables firearm use. Instead, players perform a ground slam that knocks back enemies.

Erangel Gets a Makeover

Erangel map undergoes extensive changes. Key areas like the hospital and Mylta Power receive building updates for better combat flow. New ports appear near Sosnovka and the farm to expand landing zones. PUBG’s environment now features Rainbow weather, Flash Shops offering discounts, and gas stations to refuel vehicles. Supply crates are now categorized into medical, token, and military types for deeper loot strategy. However, concrete details are not unknown, leading all of the above as gamers theorizing.

When to Expect From PUBG 4.0

PUBG Mobile 4.0 officially arrives in early September, following phased beta testing. This is one of the most ambitious updates yet. It merges Battle Royale excitement with supernatural mechanics, giving new strategic layers and seasonal flair. Whether you’re fighting ghosts, riding brooms, or mastering Ghostie skills, Version 4.0 promises a fresh battleground experience.