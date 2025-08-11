Pubg Mobile 4 0 Preview New Weapons Wow Mode Dev Tools

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update is riling fans up for a full-scale revolution coming to the game. Multiple leaks and reports give air to rumors of a new Mortar weapon, transformative WOW Mode upgrades, and a suite of creative tools coming with this new update.

The beta is already live and testing is underway, which makes it all the more exciting. Based on those hints, fans are in for some real, fun chaos.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 New Mortar

The star of the show is the Mortar weapon, a lightweight artillery piece that a single player can carry and deploy.

Capable of lobbing explosive shells across the map, this weapon offers two firing modes: direct line-of-sight strikes for close targets or map-based targeting for distant zones. Early beta feedback highlights its potential to dominate engagements, with players able to rain destruction from afar or pin down enemies with precision strikes.

Realistic Reloads and Enhanced Customization

Beyond the Mortar, PUBG Mobile 4.0 elevates weapon handling with realistic reload animations. Pistols now feature an empty chamber idle animation post-firing, and reloads have been refined for greater authenticity.

Attachment adjustments further enhance customization, with updated Foregrip and Stock attributes offering better control and improved descriptions for informed tweaks.

WOW Mode on PUBG Mobile 4.0 Levels Up

The WOW Mode upgrades will allow the Smart Assistant to help creators at Level 9 and above with design queries, streamlining map and mode building. Smart Assistant will support multiple languages support including Simplified Chinese, English, Arabic, and Turkish.

The Magic Broom, a two-seater vehicle teased in beta trailers, allows players to soar across maps for swift mobility or surprise attacks, complete with a knockback dash. More critically, Visual Programming upgrades enable dynamic control over PvE enemies and AI, including script attachments for custom behaviors, drop rewards, and health tracking.

New skill editors preview effects and allow skill group switches, opening the door to custom bosses and scripted battles that could transform standard matches into epic showdowns.

Beta Now, Global Release When?

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 beta kicked off on July 31, 2025, with phased updates rolling out through August 23, 2025, before the official release. Beta testers can download the APK from trusted sources, though iOS users require a TestFlight invitation via the official Discord.

Features like the Mortar, Magic Broom, and ghostly Spooky Soiree mode featuring Wraithmoor Mansion are in testing, but developers caution that content may evolve. The global launch on September 4, 2025, will bring these innovations to all players, pending final adjustments.