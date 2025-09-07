Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has announced electricity bill and tax relief for flood-affected families, pledging that the provincial government will stand by them with continued support.

The finance minister made the announcement during a visit to a flood relief camp in Chohang, where he also joined Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations with residents. He distributed sweets among children and personally listened to the concerns of the flood-affected families.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured families that the provincial government would not abandon them and would provide comprehensive relief. He stressed that the package, which includes electricity bill concessions and tax reductions, is designed to ease financial burdens while ensuring access to essential services.

The minister said that the teachings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), which emphasise patience, unity and service to humanity, inspire the government to prioritise welfare measures.

He further pledged that all available resources will be directed toward helping flood-affected families overcome daily challenges and restore stability in their lives.

Residents of the camp welcomed the minister’s visit, thanking the Punjab government for announcing electricity and tax relief during such a difficult time.