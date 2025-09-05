Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion For Expressway Project In Lahore

The Punjab government has given the green signal to the long-awaited elevated expressway in Lahore. It is a Rs120 billion mega project designed to ease traffic congestion and cut travel times across the provincial capital.

The 11-kilometre signal-free corridor will run from Main Boulevard Gulberg to the M-2 Motorway, providing an alternative high-speed route for commuters and reducing the burden on some of Lahore’s busiest roads. Officials say the project will not only save time but also lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

On Thursday, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq inspected the proposed route, stopping at key locations including Main Boulevard Gulberg, Jail Road, Shama Stop, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, and Band Road. Calling the initiative a “game changer,” he underlined its role in addressing Lahore’s rapidly growing traffic demands.

LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed and NESPAK officials briefed him on technical details. They noted that the elevated expressway will directly link Gulberg with the M-2 motorway toll plaza, benefiting millions of daily road users.

Sources at the LDA disclosed that years of delays have caused costs to balloon. Originally priced at Rs30 billion, the project’s revised estimate now stands at nearly Rs120 billion.