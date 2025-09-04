By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 9 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Cracks Down On Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate

In Punjab, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has launched strict action against commercial vehicles without VOX fitness certificates. This move comes after earlier enforcement against small vehicles lacking green emission stickers.

EPA officials confirmed that a special desk at the Safe City Authority is monitoring heavy vehicles, issuing warnings, and ensuring compliance with emission standards.

Key Actions by Punjab EPA

Action Taken Details
Warning slips issued 391 in last 10 days
Compliance time allowed 7 days
After grace period Impoundment, heavy fines, cancellation of route permits
Certificate requirement VOX certificate mandatory for fitness & emission check

EPA DG Imran Hamid Sheikh emphasized that heavy transport vehicles without certification contribute significantly to pollution levels. He added that the initiative aims to ensure cleaner air and safer roads.

The campaign follows earlier checks on small vehicles without green stickers, making Punjab’s enforcement drive tougher against non-compliant transport.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

