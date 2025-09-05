Punjab Excise Registers Most Expensive Vehicle Ever
The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has set a new milestone by registering the most expensive vehicle in its history a luxury SUV worth Rs. 176 million.
According to Excise Director Shahid Gilani, the registration fee alone reached Rs. 94.41 million, marking the highest ever collected by the department. The vehicle was registered by Ahmed Waqas from Gujranwala, who also secured a unique number plate AWA-089.
Record Vehicle Registration Details
|Detail
|Amount/Info
|Vehicle Price
|Rs. 176 million
|Registration Fee
|Rs. 94.41 million
|Previous Record (2023)
|Rs. 9.11 million (Range Rover)
|Owner
|Ahmed Waqas (Gujranwala)
|Special Plate
|AWA-089
Officials added that the Motor Branch Lahore remains the leading contributor to provincial revenue, collecting over Rs. 5 billion in the first two months of FY 2025–26.
This development reflects the growing demand for high-end luxury vehicles in Pakistan, despite challenging economic conditions.