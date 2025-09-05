By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 18 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Luxury Suv Prices Fall Sharply After Pakistans 2025 Budget

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has set a new milestone by registering the most expensive vehicle in its history  a luxury SUV worth Rs. 176 million.

According to Excise Director Shahid Gilani, the registration fee alone reached Rs. 94.41 million, marking the highest ever collected by the department. The vehicle was registered by Ahmed Waqas from Gujranwala, who also secured a unique number plate AWA-089.

Record Vehicle Registration Details

Detail Amount/Info
Vehicle Price Rs. 176 million
Registration Fee Rs. 94.41 million
Previous Record (2023) Rs. 9.11 million (Range Rover)
Owner Ahmed Waqas (Gujranwala)
Special Plate AWA-089

Officials added that the Motor Branch Lahore remains the leading contributor to provincial revenue, collecting over Rs. 5 billion in the first two months of FY 2025–26.

This development reflects the growing demand for high-end luxury vehicles in Pakistan, despite challenging economic conditions.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

