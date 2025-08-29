The Punjab Education Department has authorized deputy commissioners (DCs) to announce school and college closures in flood-affected districts. The move comes as rising floodwaters continue to disrupt educational activities and displace families across the province.

District-Level Closures Announced

The notification empowers DCs to extend holidays depending on the local flood situation. Several districts have already implemented closures to ensure safety and provide shelter facilities.

District / Area Institutions Affected Duration of Closure Sargodha (Kot Momin) Schools 7 days (till Sept 2, 2025) Lahore Division 16 Colleges Until further notice Nankana Sahib Institutions in Mandi Faizabad, Syedwala 2 days Kasur (Kanganpur) Local Colleges Temporary closure

Examinations Postponed

In a related development, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed all written examinations scheduled for August 30 and 31, 2025. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by PPSC Chairman Muhammad Abdul Aziz, citing the widespread flood emergency.

The Punjab government emphasized that these steps were necessary to protect students, teachers, and families, while also utilizing educational institutions as temporary shelters for displaced residents.

“Our priority is to safeguard lives and provide relief to families affected by the floods,” said an official from the education department.