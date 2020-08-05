Punjab Government declared complete blockage of cellular services on 9th and 10th of Muharram

Earlier this week the government of Punjab has decided to shut down the cellular phone services on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The decision was taken to protect the religious gathering and marches on an auspicious day.

As per the sources, a precise security plan has also been formulated according to the directions of Usman Bozdar. The aim behind shutting off the mobile services is to maintain law and order in Punjab. The higher authorities have already noticed the sensitive areas in the Lahore Division; thus, a foolproof security arrangement would be observed in such regions of the city.

In 2018, the Islamabad High Court declared the blocking of the cellular network an illegal activity and tantamount to exceeding constitutional authority. Recently the apex court announced the verdict of IHC null and void and also directed PTA and MOIT to devise Standard Operating Procedures in this regard.

A nine-page written judgment authored by Justice Umar Ata Bandial read: “These protective measures are taken on the request of law enforcement authorities in view of past experience of terrorist activities at similar events. If such events caused the issuance of the impugned directions then the same would be in the public interest, reasonable, fair, consistent with the object of the law and therefore valid.”

Law Minister of Punjab said: “Maintaining the sanctity of the companions of Prophet Muhammad SAW is the first responsibility of all schools of thought and all possible steps will be taken to maintain religious tolerance and root our mischievous elements.”

He also said that the country is going through a tough period and no one is allowed to spread anarchy.

