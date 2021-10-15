Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking System to ensure ease of monitoring and Transparency

In recent news, an Imported Sugar Tracking System has been introduced which was developed by Punjab Information Technology (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Food Department, which aims at facilitating the government and the stakeholders of the sugar industry by ensuring hassle-free workflows without any delays. Overall, the system helps in improving transparency and ease of monitoring from port dispatches to sales. Imported Sugar Tracking System is the first of its kind digitized system and is now functional across Punjab.

The system dashboard available to Deputy Commissioners has enabled district governments to timely track the dispatches and transits of received and sold sugar across Punjab with the option of recording the payments against those consignments. Additionally, this system is also beneficial in keeping a tab on sugar prices and facilitate timely interventions in this regard. The system provides dispatch, receiving, transit, payment, and vessel details. The Punjab Food Department is working towards establishing a more transparent and resilient supply chain through the PITB facilitated Imported Sugar Tracking System. This initiative will not just facilitate the government but also the relevant stakeholders by ensuring end-to-end tracking of sugar from the port to the distributors to sales in districts.