Punjab Imposes Muharram Drone Ban

In a move that’s drawing attention from media and civil society alike, the Punjab government has enforced a Muharram drone ban, halting all drone usage during religious processions and gatherings, citing heightened security threats.







Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari confirmed the Muharram drone ban will apply to all forms of aerial surveillance, including for media coverage. The restriction comes amid broader concerns over public safety during the religious observance.

To support provincial law enforcement, Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel have been deployed across key districts.

“Security agencies have already detained several sleeper cells, and real-time surveillance continues,” Bokhari stated.

The province is preparing for over 38,000 Majalis and nearly 9,000 processions, with more than 238,000 policemen and 35,000 civilian volunteers on duty. Specialised forces such as the Dolphin Squad and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will remain active throughout.







A strict code of conduct has also been issued, with the cybersecurity force monitoring digital platforms for hate content. The government has warned that violators will face swift action under cybercrime laws.

Decisions on mobile service suspension and pillion riding restrictions will be made based on evolving circumstances, Bokhari noted, urging religious scholars to promote peace and unity amid growing regional tensions, particularly involving Iran and Israel.