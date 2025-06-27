By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Imposes Muharram Drone Ban

In a move that’s drawing attention from media and civil society alike, the Punjab government has enforced a Muharram drone ban, halting all drone usage during religious processions and gatherings, citing heightened security threats.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari confirmed the Muharram drone ban will apply to all forms of aerial surveillance, including for media coverage. The restriction comes amid broader concerns over public safety during the religious observance.

To support provincial law enforcement, Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel have been deployed across key districts.

“Security agencies have already detained several sleeper cells, and real-time surveillance continues,” Bokhari stated.

The province is preparing for over 38,000 Majalis and nearly 9,000 processions, with more than 238,000 policemen and 35,000 civilian volunteers on duty. Specialised forces such as the Dolphin Squad and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will remain active throughout.



A strict code of conduct has also been issued, with the cybersecurity force monitoring digital platforms for hate content. The government has warned that violators will face swift action under cybercrime laws.

Decisions on mobile service suspension and pillion riding restrictions will be made based on evolving circumstances, Bokhari noted, urging religious scholars to promote peace and unity amid growing regional tensions, particularly involving Iran and Israel.

drone technology, Muharram, Punjab Government
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Microsoft Officially Retires The Blue Screen Of Death Error

Microsoft Officially Retires the “Blue Screen of Death” Error

Engineers Build Universal Translator For Quantum Computers

Engineers Build Universal ‘Translator’ for Quantum Computers

Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words And Time Limited Filters

Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words and Time-Limited Filters

Pitb Launches Wizkids Summer Camp 2025

PITB Launches WizKids Summer Camp 2025

Alibabas Grape Ai Can Detect Cancer In Its Earlier Stages

New Chinese AI Proves It Can Detect Cancer In Its Earlier Stages!

Jac Motors Pakistan Temporarily Halts T9 Hunter Bookings

JAC Motors Pakistan Temporarily Halts T9 Hunter Bookings

Sales Tax Relief For Businesses Unlikely In Federal Budget 2025 26

Businesses Warn of Fallout from Sindh Minimum Wage Hike and New Taxes

Google Relaunches Ask Photos With Speed Boost Wider Access

Google Relaunches ‘Ask Photos’ with Speed Boost, Wider Access

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags In X Ads

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in X Ads

Dollar Likely To Surge Against Pakistani Rupee Amid Economic Adjustments Fitch

SBP Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline by $2.65 Billion in One Week

Hotel Infinity Vr Puzzle Game Arrives On Ps Vr2 And Quest 3

‘Hotel Infinity’: VR Puzzle Game Arrives on PS VR2 and Quest 3

U S Student Visa Requirements Updated Social Media Info Now Mandatory

U.S. Student Visa Requirements Updated: Social Media Info Now Mandatory

Google Launches Doppl Ai App To Virtually Try On Outfits

Google launches Doppl: AI app to virtually try on outfits