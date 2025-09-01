Punjab online textbooks are now available free of cost, giving students, teachers, and parents across the province direct access to school books from Grade 1 to Grade 12. The initiative, led by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB), ensures that learners can download their required material in PDF format without cost barriers.

The Punjab online textbooks cover both Urdu and English mediums. Through the official PCTB portal (https://pctb.punjab.gov.pk/E-Books), users can select their class and medium to download individual subject books. The collection includes core subjects such as Urdu, English, Mathematics, General Science, Islamiat, Social Studies, Computer Science, and more.

In addition to the official portal, supplementary platforms are also available. eLearn Punjab provides interactive Science and Math textbooks enriched with videos, animations, and simulations to enhance student engagement. Third-party platforms like Ustad360 and Taleem360 also host Punjab online textbooks, allowing learners to browse by class and subject for faster access.

Officials clarified that the textbooks are intended strictly for educational and personal use. Students and teachers are encouraged to rely on the official website for the most accurate and updated versions.