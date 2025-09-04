By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 9 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Opens Online Civil Defense Volunteer Registration

The Punjab Home Department has launched a digital portal for Civil Defense volunteer registration, enabling citizens across the province to formally enlist and support disaster relief operations. This initiative aims to strengthen community participation, especially in flood-affected areas.

Through the online platform, citizens can register by submitting their name and district via WhatsApp at 0334-9990978. Once enrolled, volunteers will assist Civil Defense teams in ongoing rescue and rehabilitation missions.

According to officials, the step is part of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s directives to expand relief efforts for flood victims. The Home Secretary noted that Civil Defense Punjab is actively working round the clock, highlighting the spirit of unity and resilience among Pakistanis during natural calamities.

This initiative allows people from all districts to contribute directly to relief and rehabilitation efforts across Punjab.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

