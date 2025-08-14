Punjab School Summer Vacation Extension Lands In Court

Private schools in Punjab have taken the summer vacation extension to court, challenging the provincial government’s decision to keep campuses shut for two more weeks.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Management Association (APPSMA) has moved to challenge the Punjab government’s extension of summer vacation, citing severe academic losses and limited time to complete the syllabus. The association has announced that it will approach the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court to seek immediate intervention.

According to a notification issued by the provincial education department, all government and private schools will remain closed until August 31, with only students of classes 9 and 10 allowed to attend. The decision has sparked outrage among parents and school owners, who have termed the move unfair and damaging to students’ learning.

Private school representatives argue that prolonging the closure will hurt children’s academic progress, especially when schools in other provinces and federal territories continue to operate. In Islamabad, for instance, schools remain open with physical classes in session, while Punjab-run institutions stay shut, a move critics say highlights discrimination and excessive government control.

The Punjab government recently reopened schools for grades 9 and 10, with junior classes set to resume from September 1. However, APPSMA maintains that this arrangement is inadequate and wants all schools to reopen without delay.

With the summer vacation extension now under legal scrutiny, parents, teachers, and students await the court’s decision, hoping it will pave the way for a swift return to normal classes.