By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 8 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers

Education is considered the backbone of any nation’s progress, and accountability within the system plays a crucial role in shaping student outcomes. In Punjab, concerns over repeated underperformance in matriculation exams have prompted strict action. The provincial government has now decided to take unprecedented measures against schools and teachers producing poor results.

Punjab’s Education Department has begun preparing lists of schools and teachers responsible for weak performance in 9th and 10th grade exams. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that teachers consistently giving poor results will be dismissed from service, while high-performing teachers will be rewarded.

The minister stressed that billions have already been spent on education reforms, and yet poor results persist, a situation that will no longer be tolerated. He vowed to hold schools at the district and tehsil levels accountable, while also ensuring that deserving teachers are recognized for their contributions. Hayat further noted that this accountability system is designed not just to punish negligence, but also to encourage healthy competition and improve overall standards in public schools.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

