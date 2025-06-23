By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40000 In One Day During Crackdown

In a major enforcement effort across the province, Punjab recorded a staggering 40,593 traffic violations in just the past 24 hours, resulting in fines exceeding Rs24 million, according to official figures.



The surge in traffic violations in Punjab comes as part of a province-wide campaign to improve road safety and environmental compliance. During the same 24-hour period, authorities issued 26,489 driving licenses, indicating a sharp rise in enforcement and licensing activity.

Environmental protection also featured prominently in the campaign. Officials ticketed 600 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke, with 91 of them impounded for failing to comply with emission standards. This measure is part of an ongoing crackdown on pollution-emitting vehicles in urban areas.

In a separate report, Punjab officials shared that Tahaffuz Marakaz across the province have assisted 33,893 people since the start of the year. The support services have benefited 16,483 women, 12,622 children, and 4,788 transgender individuals.



The continued rise in traffic violations in Punjab highlights the need for stronger driver education and stricter enforcement to ensure public safety and environmental protection.

Punjab Government, Traffic Police Punjab, traffic violations
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

