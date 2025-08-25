By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Turns To Satellite Crop Data To Resolve Cultivation Disputes

In a major reform, Punjab is turning to satellite crop data to settle long-standing disputes over cultivation figures, especially cotton output. The new system, set to launch next year, is designed to provide reliable data for better agricultural decision-making.

For decades, Pakistan has struggled with inconsistent crop data, making it difficult for government departments and industry stakeholders to plan imports, exports, and policies. The lack of accurate figures has especially affected Punjab, the country’s key cotton-producing province.

The satellite-based programme is being introduced under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in collaboration with China and the Land Information and Management System (LIMS), launched in 2023 to promote modern and sustainable farming practices.

Officials expect the initiative to resolve the controversy surrounding the Punjab Crop Reporting Service (CRS), which has been accused of inflating production figures. In contrast, the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has long argued that its reports are more accurate since they are based on cotton arriving at ginning factories.

CRS Justifies Crop Reporting

CRS, however, defends its data collection methods, citing internationally recognised practices such as randomised sampling, ground truthing, and the use of GPS-enabled tools. It also employs an FAO-approved methodology with a real-time dashboard to ensure transparency.

The dispute became more visible in FY25 when CRS reported Punjab’s cotton output at 609,000 bales up to July 31, while PCGA put the figure at just 301,000 bales. CRS officials argue that PCGA undercounts production by excluding seed cotton stored on farms, transferred to other provinces, or held by stockists.

To ensure accurate reporting, CRS has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to install a monitoring system at all operational ginning factories. Officials believe that integrating satellite crop data with transparent factory-level reporting will eliminate discrepancies, enhance credibility, and strengthen policy formulation.

With this shift toward advanced monitoring, Punjab aims to restore confidence in national crop statistics, boost agricultural planning, and secure its standing in international cotton markets.

