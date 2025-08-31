By Manik Aftab ⏐ 17 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
The University of the Punjab has declared a ‘Zero Week’ in the first week of September, suspending academic activities as floods and extreme weather conditions continue to disrupt life across the country.

According to a notification from the university registrar, classes and examinations will remain suspended between September 1 and 7, 2025. The decision was made to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff during the ongoing weather emergency.

During the Zero Week, departments will concentrate on admission formalities, orientation programs, and hostel allotments. Faculty members and administrative staff are also expected to hold introductory and meet-and-greet sessions to ease students’ return to campus.

The university confirmed that regular classes and examinations will officially begin on September 8, 2025. Officials added that the academic calendar will not be affected, though extra classes may be scheduled online or held on Saturdays if required to cover any shortfall.

The announcement comes hours after the university administration postponed LLB exams in light of the ongoing flood situation across the province.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

