Push For It Regulatory Cell Gains Momentum To Boost Freelance Remittances

Pakistan’s tech stakeholders and freelance community are pushing the government to establish an IT regulatory cell that would formalise digital exports, support remote workers, and increase official remittances. The proposal focuses on streamlining data collection and creating a robust digital economy framework.

The idea was discussed during a recent IT and freelancers working group meeting, chaired by Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Top officials from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other key sectors participated in the session.

Sector Calls for Better Data and Policy Support

Pakistan’s freelance and IT industry continues to grow rapidly, offering services like software development, digital marketing, design, and remote support to global clients. However, participants noted that poor access to reliable data and the absence of formal structures are limiting its full potential.

The group proposed the creation of a centralised data repository to track information on software companies, IT exports, and freelance earnings. This would help government bodies develop evidence-based policies for the sector.

They also recommended changes to the SBP’s R Form to improve the tracking of IT export inflows and allow for deeper business analytics. Universities were also seen as key players in the ecosystem, with suggestions to track IT graduates’ skills and align training with market demand.

Proposed IT Regulatory Cell to Offer Incentives and Infrastructure

The proposed IT regulatory cell would support both freelancers and tech companies by offering training programs, mentorship, and co-working spaces. Additional incentives such as laptop distribution and verified credits for remittance inflows were also suggested.

According to stakeholders, this initiative could attract more foreign earnings through official channels and help formalise a large portion of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin highlighted the need for targeted policy reforms. He said Pakistan could earn significantly more through freelance remittances if the government addressed regulatory hurdles. He also urged tax relief and benefits similar to the Roshan Digital Account framework.

With momentum building behind the proposal, the government now faces growing pressure to take concrete steps and establish an IT regulatory cell that could transform Pakistan’s freelance and digital export landscape.