News, Technology

Qualcomm Set To Launch A 6nm Chip

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 35 sec read>

In recent news, Qualcomm is set to launch a new chip that will power the upcoming Honor smartphone series. Dubbed as the ‘Snapdragon 778G’, based on a leak by the ‘Digital Chat Station’, the specifications will be quite similar to the Snapdragon 780G in regards to CPU, GPU and connectivity features.

Though the specifications may be similar, however, it is to be noted that the 778G will be built on the 6nm process while the 780G will be built on the 5nm process. In both these chips, more power is expected i.e. rocking the Kryo 670 CPU core at 2.4 GHz and the Andreno 642L GPU,

Moreover, the 5G modem will be the Snapdragon X53 and will support 100 W fast charging which is considered to be the first time amongst the Snapdragon 700 series chips.

All in all, with such powerful chips coming up it is expected that even more high-end phones will emerge but what will matter aside from all the specifications is the usability and the affordability.

Qualcomm Qualcomm snapdragon Snapdragon 778G
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

New 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Details Leaked, Major New Design Revealed

in News, Technology
May 20, 2021  ·  

Lamborghini Set To Introduce Electric Vehicles

in Electric Cars, News
May 20, 2021  ·  

e-Rozgaar trained youth have so far earned a cumulative PKR 3.5 billion, PITB reveals

in News, Online Earning
May 20, 2021  ·  