Qualcomm Set To Launch A 6nm Chip

In recent news, Qualcomm is set to launch a new chip that will power the upcoming Honor smartphone series. Dubbed as the ‘Snapdragon 778G’, based on a leak by the ‘Digital Chat Station’, the specifications will be quite similar to the Snapdragon 780G in regards to CPU, GPU and connectivity features.

Though the specifications may be similar, however, it is to be noted that the 778G will be built on the 6nm process while the 780G will be built on the 5nm process. In both these chips, more power is expected i.e. rocking the Kryo 670 CPU core at 2.4 GHz and the Andreno 642L GPU,

Moreover, the 5G modem will be the Snapdragon X53 and will support 100 W fast charging which is considered to be the first time amongst the Snapdragon 700 series chips.

All in all, with such powerful chips coming up it is expected that even more high-end phones will emerge but what will matter aside from all the specifications is the usability and the affordability.