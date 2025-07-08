Authorities have arrested two Rawalpindi data dealers involved in selling citizens’ sensitive information through social media platforms.

According to a spokesperson for the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, the operation against these Rawalpindi data dealers was carried out on the special instructions of the Additional Director.

The suspects were apprehended while trying to market confidential and sensitive citizen data, with officials recovering various digital devices from their possession.

Authorities further revealed that the process of identifying additional accomplices linked to this data-selling network is underway, and more arrests are expected soon to dismantle the entire group behind this illegal activity.