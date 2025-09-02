By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 9 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Launches High Tech Driving Tests To Curb License Fraud

To provide ease for citizens, the Rawalpindi Traffic Police has shared the weekly schedule for mobile driving license vans. The initiative aims to bring license services directly to residents, saving them from long queues at traffic offices.

According to officials, the vans will visit different areas of the district throughout the week. Special arrangements have also been made for rickshaw drivers at the end of the campaign.

Schedule of Mobile Driving License Vans

Date Day Location
Sep 2, 2025 Tuesday Scut Village, Tehsil Kallar Syedan
Sep 3, 2025 Wednesday Kuri Dolal Village, Tehsil Gujar Khan
Sep 4, 2025 Thursday Raja Bazar, near Fawara Chowk
Sep 5, 2025 Friday Jhawara Picket, Dhamial Camp
Sep 6, 2025 Saturday Gulzar-e-Quaid, Old Airport Road
Sep 7, 2025 Sunday Old Waran Depot, Saddar (Rickshaw drivers’ test)

The Rawalpindi Traffic Police stated that this step is part of their ongoing campaign to improve public service and ensure that driving license facilities are easily available at the doorstep of citizens.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

