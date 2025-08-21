Rda Inflows July 2025 Hit 10 748 Billion

Remittances through the Roshan Digital Account rose to ten point seven four eight billion dollars by the end of July 2025. This level marks an increase from ten point five six three billion dollars at the end of June. The State Bank of Pakistan data shows monthly inflows of $185 million for July.

Account registrations under the RDA recorded steady growth. The number of active RDA accounts rose to 842,582 by the end of July. New registrations in July increased by 10,619 from June. Funds placed by overseas Pakistanis include $479 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates and $936 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates. Roshan Equity Investments reached $75 million.

The federal government met part of its financing needs through debt and Sukuk auctions. The State Bank reported successful sales of Market Treasury Bills that raised roughly ₨526.97 billion across short-term tenors. The bank also raised about ₨109.25 from floating rate 10-year Pakistan Investment Bonds. Together with Ijarah Sukuk sales, the total mobilized amount stood at approximately ₨865.2.

Investor demand in the latest Sukuk auction remained strong. The government achieved higher than targeted bids for Ijarah Sukuk and sold a range of ten-year and fixed-rate papers. The ten-year zero-coupon offering attracted major investor interest. The State Bank and market participants described subscription levels as robust in the results released after the auctions.

The rupee gained modestly in the interbank market and closed marginally stronger. The local currency ended trading at 281.95 per USD. This move extended a sequence of small gains for the currency. Domestic gold prices moved lower at the same time. The price of gold per tola fell to ₨355,200 while the ten-gram rate moved to ₨304,526. Global gold markets showed gains amid a weaker dollar and investor focus on central bank signals.

Analysts observe that the consistent inflows related to RDA and debt auctions are also successful, which sustains the external finance and market confidence. The continued surveillance of the remittance inflows and results of auctions will continue to be of significance when it comes to the short-term financing schedules and currency stability. Investors will keep an eye on future figures in order to determine whether the trends have continued.