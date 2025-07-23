After several weeks of leaks, Realme has officially revealed the Note 70T with some specifications. However, the price remains unknown. The device is available in black and gold color options. Storage variants include 4GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB internal memory. Unfortunately, there’s no version offering more RAM. In 2025, 4 GB RAM might feel limited for many users. Powering the device is the Unisoc T7250 chipset. It’s a refreshed version of the T615, built on a 12nm process.

This chipset features 2x Cortex-A75 cores at 1.8GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores at 1.6GHz. The GPU is a Mali-G57 MP1. The phone supports only 4G connectivity and runs Android 15 with Realme UI 5.0 out of the box.

The front has a 6.74-inch LCD panel with 720p+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Interestingly, the notification LED is placed on the rear camera island, adding a unique touch to its design.

For photography, the Realme Note 70T features a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the back. There’s a 5MP selfie camera housed in the display notch. No details on the video recording have been confirmed yet.

Due to the chipset limitations, 4K video recording may not be supported. Most likely, it will cap at 1080p. Battery life should impress with a large 6,000mAh capacity, claimed to last up to two days on regular use. Charging is limited to 15W, though a 15W charger is included in the retail package.

The Note 70T shares similarities with the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G, such as display and chipset, but differs in camera and battery. While the phone isn’t fully launched yet, an official release is expected within hours or, at most, a few days.