Reddit Reinvents Itself As A Search Engine With Ai Tool Reddit Answers

In a Q2 2025 letter to investors, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman declared that Reddit aims to become a go-to search engine under Reddit Answers. The popular social media app aims to invest heavily in AI-driven native search tools leveraging user-generated content.

EMARKETER and Reddit Inc sources confirm Reddit Answers launched in late 2024 as a beta feature, with growth noted by mid-2025. Huffman plans to merge Reddit Answers into core search to improve relevance and reduce reliance on Google, amid concerns about Google’s AI summaries eroding Reddit’s traffic.

Although Reddit hasn’t explicitly confirmed a December 2024 launch or U.S.-only availability, the context of phased rollouts makes these details plausible. Reddit’s internal search now serves over 70 million users weekly, while Reddit Answers engages 6 million users per week, up from just 1 million earlier this year.

Reddit views its user-generated content as a strategic asset, having licensed it to Google and OpenAI for AI training, and now aims to build its own AI search engine with that data.

Reddit reported a net income of $89 million and 78% year-over-year revenue growth to $500 million in the last quarter. Reddit expects to expand Answers globally and launch support for other languages soon.