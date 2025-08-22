By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 series has just debuted in China, creating excitement among smartphone fans worldwide. As always, global variants are expected to arrive with slight adjustments.

According to the source, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ may see some noticeable hardware changes before its international launch. These differences could impact its camera setup and battery capacity, showing Xiaomi’s ongoing trend of tailoring devices for different regions.

According to recent findings from a firmware analysis, the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ might skip the 50MP telephoto lens. The Chinese version includes this lens with 2.5x optical zoom, but the international model is set to rely only on a wide and ultrawide camera setup.

This mirrors Xiaomi’s approach last year with the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, which also launched globally without a telephoto sensor.

The report also claims that the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will ship with a 6,500 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 7,000 mAh unit in the Chinese edition. However, there is some good news for users. Charging speeds are expected to climb to 100W, offering faster power-ups compared to the 90W support in China.

It remains uncertain whether Xiaomi will follow the same regional strategy as with the Redmi Note 14 lineup. That series kept the specs identical in China while scaling back features for other global markets. All eyes are now on Xiaomi to see if history repeats with the Note 15 series.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

