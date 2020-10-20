Research firm believes ‘Internet of Behaviors’ will be the next big thing

According to research firm Gartner, the “internet of behaviors”, total experiences, anywhere operations, hyperautomation, and AI engineering will comprise the top strategic technologies for chief information officers in 2021.

During its annual Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo , the firm talked about the importance of “plasticity”, or the ability to adapt to changing conditions, and outlined the top strategic technology trends that it believes could dominate our thinking for the next few years.

The most prominent of these was Internet of Behaviors (IoB), which is based on the idea that technologies focused on identifying and tracking individuals such as gaze tracking and facial recognition systems can be combined and mapped to behavioral events. In fact, by 2025, half of the world’s population is expected to be subjected to an IoB commercial or government program.

Next up is Total Experience, which has been presented by the firm as a combination of customer, user, and employee experiences. Gartner believes that these experiences will be critical in terms of helping distributed organizations boost customer satisfaction.

Yet another addition to the treasure trove of buzzwords generated by Gartner during the symposium was anywhere operations. The idea behind this trend has been inspired by the kind of remote workplace environments we have become used to in the age of COVID-19. Companies will essentially have to support business, customers, and employees everywhere over the next few years. Gartner claims that by the end of 2023, 40% of organizations will use anywhere operation systems.

Hyperautomation also came up, and it describes the act of business automating as many businesses and IT operations as possible. Gartner says that automation can’t be reversed, and it will only increase to hyper levels in the years to come.

Finally, AI engineering took centerstage, and rightly so. Described as the combination of DataOps, ModelOps, and DevOps, AI engineering will allow for much faster and better returns on AI projects.

