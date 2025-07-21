Research Suggests Snapchat Might Be Better For Ecommerce Brands

A new research shows Snapchat outperforms both Meta and TikTok when it comes to ecommerce brands and their performance.

The findings from analytics firm Triple Whale reveal that Snapchat not only delivers stronger return on ad spend (ROAS), but also boasts better user engagement for ecommerce advertisers.

Snapchat Delivers Superior for Ecommerce Brands

The Triple Whale report analyzed over 5,000 Shopify stores and found that Snapchat campaigns consistently generated higher ROAS compared to Meta platforms and TikTok. While Meta still leads in overall ad spend, Snapchat quietly delivers more effective conversion results for ecommerce brands aiming to reach Gen Z and young millennial shoppers.

Snapchat ROAS: 1.28x

TikTok ROAS: 0.62x

Meta ROAS: 0.59x

These numbers reflect a significant shift in platform efficiency, particularly for direct-to-consumer brands with leaner ad budgets.

Higher Engagement and Lower CPMs

Beyond ROAS, Snapchat stood out for its lower CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) and more efficient click-through rates. Brands leveraging Snapchat’s immersive ad formats, such as AR lenses and Story Ads, saw more meaningful user interaction and greater purchase intent.

Experts point to Snapchat’s highly engaged niche audience, especially in the fashion, beauty, and wellness verticals, as a key factor in its growing impact.

Why Ecommerce Brands Are Shifting Budgets

With rising costs and signal loss from iOS tracking restrictions, ecommerce brands are rethinking their channel strategies. Snapchat offers a balance of lower competition, lower cost, and higher impact, making it an appealing alternative to saturated platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Several Shopify-based brands cited Snapchat’s pixel accuracy and AR try-on tools as game-changers for scaling sales.

While Meta and TikTok remain major players, Snapchat’s cost-effective engagement is too valuable to ignore. Especially for new and emerging ecommerce ventures, Snapchat may offer better growth and customer acquisition potential in 2025.