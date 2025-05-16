Roblox Now Allows You To Buy Physical Merchandise

With 380 million monthly users, Roblox has introduced updates for its creators to potentially make millions. They can now sell physical products directly within their experiences. This update integrates real-life purchasable products within the gameplay and is expected to revolutionize the virtual gameworld and e-commerce.









With this new feature, Roblox creators can design and sell physical products, whether it’s custom apparel, accessories, or collectibles; the possibilities are endless. This opens up new revenue streams for creators, allowing them to monetize their talents and connect with their audiences more deeply.

They’ve been testing it since mid-2024, and now it’s officially launched for creators, thanks to Roblox’s collaboration with Shopify. This is an interesting collaboration that will potentially make Roblox millions aside from in-app purchases.

We have already seen Creators selling special merch to their fans, but this will take that to another level by directly integrating it within the game. This will help creators to strengthen their fan base while making additional money. It is expected to be a win-win situation for both Creators and Roblox, as one will be able to make extra money while Roblox gets an increase in its users.









This update marks an exciting new chapter for Roblox, as it continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in user-generated content and e-commerce. By bridging the gap between digital and physical worlds, Roblox is creating new opportunities for creators, users, and brands alike.

As the platform evolves, we can expect to see more innovative uses of this feature, from virtual try-on capabilities to augmented reality experiences. Roblox’s future is bright, and this new feature is just the beginning.