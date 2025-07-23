The Phone (3), Nothing’s first real flagship smartphone, was just released. According to recent rumors, the business has more plans. Leaks suggest that Nothing may be getting ready to introduce new models under the “Lite” or “T” names. This action might indicate a change in approach. “Pro models are just not cutting it,” the source claims. This remark is a little unclear, though. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is the only new device that has been branded as a “Pro.” Compared to the regular phone (3a), that mid-range model has better specs.

The leak doesn’t provide exact details about the new models. It’s unclear if the branding will apply to the Phone (3) or the 3a series. A Phone (3) Lite could make sense, offering fewer features at a lower price. But a Phone (3a) Lite would raise questions about performance and positioning. At this stage, nothing is confirmed. However, the leak hints that Nothing may experiment with new product tiers. These might aim to attract users seeking affordable alternatives without compromising design.

For now, this rumor is the only hint of what’s coming next. But if it holds any truth, more leaks should emerge soon. So stay tuned for updates on what Nothing is planning for its smartphone lineup.