By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nothing

The Phone (3), Nothing’s first real flagship smartphone, was just released. According to recent rumors, the business has more plans. Leaks suggest that Nothing may be getting ready to introduce new models under the “Lite” or “T” names. This action might indicate a change in approach. “Pro models are just not cutting it,” the source claims. This remark is a little unclear, though. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is the only new device that has been branded as a “Pro.” Compared to the regular phone (3a), that mid-range model has better specs.

The leak doesn’t provide exact details about the new models. It’s unclear if the branding will apply to the Phone (3) or the 3a series. A Phone (3) Lite could make sense, offering fewer features at a lower price. But a Phone (3a) Lite would raise questions about performance and positioning. At this stage, nothing is confirmed. However, the leak hints that Nothing may experiment with new product tiers. These might aim to attract users seeking affordable alternatives without compromising design.

For now, this rumor is the only hint of what’s coming next. But if it holds any truth, more leaks should emerge soon. So stay tuned for updates on what Nothing is planning for its smartphone lineup.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

U S Auto Giants Push Back On Japan Tariff Deal

U.S. Auto Giants Push Back on Japan Tariff Deal

Jazz

Jazz Appoints Shahzad Rasheed to Lead Enterprise Solutions

Foldable Iphone

New Leak Sheds Light on Foldable iPhone Display Size

Suzuki Unveils New Designs For Gs150 And Gd110s In Pakistan

Suzuki unveils new designs for GS150 and GD110s in Pakistan

Pta

PTA Takes Legal Action to Recover Rs. 80 Billion from LDI Operators

Pakistan Warns Youth About Rising Honey Trap Freelancing Scams

Govt Issues Warning on Rising Freelance Scams Targeting Youth

Cmf Watch 3 Pro Launches With Chatgpt And 13 Day Battery

CMF Watch 3 Pro Launches with ChatGPT and 13-Day Battery

Pakistans Pharmaceutical Exports Highest In 20 Years

Pakistan’s Pharmaceutical Exports Highest in 20 Years

Lahore Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved To Cut Travel Time

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved to Cut Travel Time

Sindh Farmers Vow Court Battle Against 45 Agricultural Income Tax

Sindh Farmers Vow Court Battle Against 45% Agricultural Income Tax

Joselito Jr Avancena Returns As Nestle Pakistan Ceo

Joselito Jr. Avancena Returns as Nestle Pakistan CEO

Vivo Iqoo Neo11

Vivo iQOO Neo11 Series Specs Leak: Here’s What to Expect

Anthropic Rejects Metas 862 Cr Ai Offers

Anthropic Rejects Meta’s $100 Million AI Offers