Rumors Hint At Dockable Ps6 Handheld That Could Outperform Ps5

A major leak has sparked excitement in the gaming community. What we hear is that Sony may be developing a dockable PS6 handheld capable of surpassing the PlayStation 5 in docked mode. The device, codenamed “Canis”, reportedly combines portability with raw console power, taking cues from Nintendo’s Switch but with next-gen performance.

PS6 Leak: The Source

The claims surfaced on YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead, which cited internal AMD documents as the source. If accurate, Sony could be preparing its most ambitious hardware shift yet, re-entering the dedicated handheld space for the first time since the PS Vita.

Leaked Specs of the PS6 Handheld

According to the leak, Sony is targeting a late 2027 launch alongside the traditional PS6 console. Key details include:

Processor: Custom AMD APU with 4 Zen 6c CPU cores, plus 2 auxiliary system cores.

Custom AMD APU with 4 Zen 6c CPU cores, plus 2 auxiliary system cores. Graphics: RDNA 5 GPU with 16 compute units, boosting from 1.2GHz handheld mode to 1.65GHz when docked.

RDNA 5 GPU with 16 compute units, boosting from 1.2GHz handheld mode to 1.65GHz when docked. Performance: Ray tracing up to 2.6x faster than PS5, though rasterization may sit slightly below PS5 levels.

Ray tracing up to 2.6x faster than PS5, though rasterization may sit slightly below PS5 levels. Compatibility: Backward support for PS4 and PS5 titles.

Backward support for PS4 and PS5 titles. Price Range: Around $500, positioning it between premium handheld PCs and Sony’s flagship PS6 console.

This rumored design means the handheld could actually outperform the PS5 in docked mode, delivering cutting-edge visuals and next-gen ray tracing in a hybrid form factor.

What Lies Ahead?

If the leaks hold true, Sony’s new strategy could redefine its role in the portable gaming market. Unlike the streaming-only PlayStation Portal, the PS6 handheld would be a true hybrid console, blending console-level power with on-the-go flexibility.

With competitors like Nintendo’s Switch 2 and high-performance handheld PCs entering the market, Sony’s move could set the stage for a three-way battle in next-gen portable gaming. While still unconfirmed, the consistency of these reports points to Sony seriously exploring this path.

For gamers, the rumored Canis handheld could mean a return to portable PlayStation gaming. And this time with the horsepower to rival traditional consoles.